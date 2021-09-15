SoloNapoli
Cronaca
Leicester-Napoli: il tabellino

Cronaca     16 Settembre 2021     Fonte: web

I dati relativi alla gara valida per la 1ª giornata dell'Europa League


 LEICESTER-NAPOLI 2-2 (1-0)

LEICESTER (4-3-3): Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans (1' st Soyuncu), Vestergaard, Bertrand; Perez (1' st Tielemans), Ndidi, Soumare (33' st Maddison); Daka (26' st Lookman), Iheanacho (43' st Vardy), Barnes. A disposizione: Ward, Amartey, Pereira, Thomas, Albrighton, Choudhury, Dewsburi-Hall. Allenatore: Rogers.

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Ospina; Malcuit (39' st Juan Jesus), Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Di Lorenzo; Anguissa (39' st Petagna), Fabian Ruiz, Zielinski (19' st Elmas); Lozano (19' st Politano), Osimhen, Insigne (29' st Ounas). A disposizione: Boffelli, Idasiak, Manolas, Zanoli. Allenatore: Spalletti.

ARBITRO: Martins (Por)

MARCATORI: 9' pt Perez (L), 19' st Barnes (L), 24' st e 43' st Osimhen (N)

NOTE: Espulsi: Al 48' st Ndidi (L) per doppia ammonizione. Ammoniti: Ndidi, Soumare, Vestegaard, Soyuncu (L); Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani (N). Recupero: 2' pt, 5' st.

